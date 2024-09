Vehicle crashes into All American gate at Fort Liberty

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The All-American gate at Fort Liberty is operating under reduced access after a vehicle crash on Sunday evening.

Fort Liberty said the crash involved a person who is not affiliated with the Department of Defense.

Officials are warning drivers on social media to expect delays and plan an alternate route until further notice.

No more details have been released.

