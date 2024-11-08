Events to celebrate, honor Veterans Day across the Triangle and beyond

For the second year in a row, the Veterans Day Parade in Raleigh will not take place.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Monday marks Veterans Day. This federal holiday started over 100 years ago, with November 11, 1918, seen as the end of 'the war to end all wars.'

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, it's a celebration to "honor America's veterans for their patriotism, love of country and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good."

Although there is no Veterans Day parade in Raleigh this year, there are many events and ways you can honor the men and women who served our great nation.

Here are events happening in the Triangle and beyond:

Cary

Veterans Day Observance

Monday, November 11

11 a.m. at Veterans Freedom Park

1517 North Harrison Avenue

The event will include remarks from Cary City Council, guest speaker Colonel Bret Batdorff and music from Old North State Brass Band. Find more information here.

Chapel Hill

Orange County Veterans Day Celebration

Monday, November 11

11 a.m. at Orange County Veterans Memorial

2501 Homestead Drive

Captain Alfred S. McLauren, USN (Ret.) Ph.d. will be the guest speaker. Find more information here.

Veterans Day Concert with Durham Community Concert Band

Monday, November 11

3 p.m. at Southern Village

400 Market Street

This is a free concert for everybody to enjoy with some patriotic tunes and other favorites. Make sure to bring a chair and blanket! Find more information here.

Durham

Duke University Veterans Day Commemoration Ceremony

Monday, November 11

11 a.m. at Duke University Chapel

401 Chapel Drive

Find more information here.

Garner

Veterans Day Observance

Monday, November 11

10:30 a.m. at Aversboro Road Baptist Church

1600 Aversboro Road

You can enjoy music by the Garner Magnet High School band and a keynote address. This event is free and open to the public. Find more information here.

Morrisville

Veterans Day Celebration

Saturday, November 9

9 a.m. at Indian Creek Trailhead

101 Town Hall Drive

Find more information here.

Knightdale

Veterans Day Tribute

Sunday, November 10

2 p.m. at Knightdale Station Park Veterans Memorial

810 North First Avenue

Two Green Thumbs Garden Club and the town of Knightdale are teaming up for a veterans day tribute. Find more information here.

Raleigh

North Carolina Veterans Day Ceremony

Saturday, November 9

11 a.m. at north side of the Capitol Building

1 East Edenton Street

The organizers have decided to not have a parade this year, but there will still be a ceremony and 21-gun salute.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story will be updated as more events come up.

