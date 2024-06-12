Video shows coyote repeatedly charge screen door to get to cat in Orange County, CA home

MISSION VIEJO, Calif. -- A family in Orange County, California had a close encounter with wildlife - maybe a little too close - and it was all caught on video.

Surveillance footage shows a coyote repeatedly charging a screen door at a home in Mission Viejo, an apparent attempt to get to the cat that was staring back from inside.

The owner says she heard a loud crash then looked at the video.

It appears the only reason the coyote did not manage to get inside is a baby gate.

"We ended up putting a baby gate up to keep the cats inside," said Cindy Stalnaker. "That ended up being what prevented the coyote from getting inside the house because that's what he was banging into repeatedly."

Even though the gate did protect her house, Stalnaker says she may need to find a better way to keep the coyotes outside and the cats inside.