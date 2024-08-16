Your Voice Your Vote 2024 | New poll suggests Harris now leading Trump in NC

It seems North Carolina is very much back in play.

It seems North Carolina is very much back in play.

It seems North Carolina is very much back in play.

It seems North Carolina is very much back in play.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- New polling suggests former President Donald Trump is losing ground with voters in North Carolina as Vice President Kamala Harris gains ground.

It's likely one reason the former president visited the state Wednesday.

Harris is headed to Raleigh on Friday.

There is a lot of new swing-state polling data to digest but the newest just came out Thursday from the Cook Political Report where Trump had a big lead in North Carolina over President Joe Biden in their May poll.

These new numbers now show Trump trailing Harris.

Cook, which bills itself as "an independent, non-partisan newsletter that analyzes elections and campaigns," has Harris now leading Trump 46% to 44% in a race that includes third-party candidates. and Harris leading by a point, 48% to 47% in a head-to-head matchup.

ALSO SEE | Vance, Walz agree to vice presidential debate on Oct. 1 in New York City

It seems North Carolina is very much back in play.

"Yeah, it does really seem that way, especially in North Carolina, also other swing states that are important and national, the national polls too. but look, when we look at North Carolina, we know that Donald Trump has been asked in the past, do you need to go to these swing states, and he said publicly, 'Oh, I don't really need to go there. I have them in the bag. I'm going to win them,'" said ABC News Senior Reporter Katherine Faulders. "But as you point out, it's not just this new poll, to other polls, too, that have shown the race tightening, yes, in North Carolina, swing states nationally, and while it is in the margin of error in these polls, the race, ultimately, at the end of the day, has tightened quite a bit.

Faulders' sources said behind the scenes the tightening of the race illustrates Trump's struggle to devise a line of attack against Harris.

.

Harris will try to keep her surge going in Raleigh on Friday ahead of next week's Democratic National Convention.

