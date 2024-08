Vice President Kamala Harris returning to Triangle this week for campaign visit

Kamala Harris returning to Triangle this week for campaign visit

Kamala Harris returning to Triangle this week for campaign visit

Kamala Harris returning to Triangle this week for campaign visit

Kamala Harris returning to Triangle this week for campaign visit

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will be making a trip to the Triangle this week for a campaign visit.

The Democratic presidential nominee canceled a trip to NC last week due to Tropical Storm Debby.

It's not known if her newly announced running mate Tim Walz will also be making the trip. Details surrounding her trip on Friday have not been released at this time.

Donald Trump will also be making a stop in North Carolina on Friday when he makes a campaign visit in Asheville.