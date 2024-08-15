Thousands flock to Asheville to hear former President Trump's message

Voters from North Carolina, Virginia and South Carolina made their way here to Asheville to hear the former president speak Wednesday.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Thousands of vocal and passionate supporters of former President Donald Trump descended on downtown Asheville and waited hours to get inside Wednesday. The line extended about a dozen blocks. Only 2,400 people were able to get inside the auditorium to see the former president speak.

John Brown and his daughter Chloe, came from Clyde, in western North Carolina. ABC11 met them in a sea of Trump hats, T-shirts, and signs.

"There's a lot of Trump supporters around North Carolina," said John Brown. "I know a lot of people think there isn't. But you can look around and I'm sure y'all seen it all that there's plenty of us out here."

In the smaller venue, Trump focused much of his remarks on his plans for the economy.

"From today and the day I take oath of office we will rapidly drive prices down -- make America affordable again -- We're going to make it affordable again," Trump said.

Trump supporters stand behind his efforts.

"I believe he can lower prices for the economy like he did last time," said Kara Matthews. "He can make things better for all of us. We're all, some of us can't even afford the grocery store right now. We're all on food stamps. My food stamps are a little over $200."

Brown added: I worry about my daughter, being able to buy a house one day ... the world she's going to grow up in, the way it's going. It's about impossible right now."

The former president shared big plans, such as slashing prices in the first 12 months of his presidency, approving new energy infrastructure, and unlocking new lands for drilling.

"I'm announcing today that under my leadership, the United States' commitment to the ambitious goal of slashing energy and electricity prices by half, at least half," Trump said.

Trump said he wants to return the nation to the energy dominance of his administration.

"We were energy-independent four years ago -- think of it," Trump said. "Today, we're getting energy from Venezuela in the form of tar."

Trump also took aim at the campaign of Democrat opponent Vice President Kamala Harris.

"If Harris wins this election, the result will be a Kamala economic crash, a 1929-style depression," Trump said.

Harris will be in North Carolina later this week for the eighth time. She will be in Raleigh and focusing on the economy as well.

"It's such a positive atmosphere," said one unidentified attendee in Asheville. "I mean, we're all just here because we want to see change and we want to see positivity for everybody, I mean, that's what it's all about."