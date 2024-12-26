Volunteers giving back to those in-need in long-running Raleigh tradition

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- 'Tis the season of giving, and that's exactly how dozens of volunteers spent their Christmas morning. It's part of a long-running Raleigh Christmas tradition.

Among them was Wil O'Neal, who is used to serving up food as co-owner of the popular Winston's Grille. However, the chance to do so on Wednesday had a special meaning.

"Christmas morning, there's nothing open for anybody to go get anything to eat," he said. "And we said, 'well, let's start this thing out'... And it has grown into a huge, huge distribution of food for everybody."

O'Neal was joined by other restauranteurs and community members, providing food, clothing, toiletries and toys to those in need.

According to Raleigh Rescue Mission, homelessness in Wake County is increasing by 8% each year, making these efforts all the more important.

"Sometimes life takes you through a lot, a lot of struggles, and sometimes you don't know how to get up," Mary Brown said. "So, I'm here if I can help you up, I want to help you up."

Brown organized it all, ensuring everything ran smoothly.

It's a blessing born out of an idea 20 years ago, now bringing joy to hundreds of people.

"It is an honor to be able to do this. It is a blessing. I will keep doing this until I can't do it anymore," Brown said.

ABC11's Michael Perchick contributed to this report.

