Board of Elections to determine if UNC virtual student IDs will count in upcoming election

The North Carolina Board of Elections is scheduled to take up a question about voter identification later Tuesday.

The North Carolina Board of Elections is scheduled to take up a question about voter identification later Tuesday.

The North Carolina Board of Elections is scheduled to take up a question about voter identification later Tuesday.

The North Carolina Board of Elections is scheduled to take up a question about voter identification later Tuesday.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Board of Elections is scheduled to take up a question about voter identification later Tuesday.

The board will hold a remote meeting at 12:30 p.m. On the docket is a question about what type of photo identification college students can use to vote in the upcoming election.

November's election will be the first presidential election where North Carolina voters are required to abide by the recently approved voter ID law.

Over the past year, the Board of Elections has been approving more forms of ID that voters can use to prove their identity. The board has this complete list of which type of student IDs will be allowed.

In a recent board meeting, one member raised an objection to allowing UNC students to use their virtual student ID. That objection is what the board will take up in its 12:30 p.m. meeting Tuesday. A vote is expected at the end of the meeting.

Some states allow virtual driver's licenses to be used as valid forms of voter identification; North Carolina is not one of those states.

Check back into this article later today to see what the board decides.