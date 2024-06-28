Voters at Biden's NC campaign rally not discouraged by debate performance: 'He held his own'

Some didn't watch the debate and those who did said it did not change their desire to re-elect Joe Biden in November.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- If you didn't know any better, you would have thought the Joe Biden rally at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds was a concert.

Voters told ABC11 the rally was pumped with energy and pride; it was pride to be from North Carolina, a state they are hoping to turn blue in November.

"Whenever I listen to other candidates, unfortunately, that's not somebody I would feel safe having in my home or around me. I don't feel like they have my best interest or even my family's best interest at heart," said Kathleen Wallace of Durham.

Rappers Fat Joe and E-40 graced the stage ahead of the rally's start.

"I loved to see his little dance when he got done with his speech," said Wallace. "Even bringing E-40 and Fat Joe to hype us up."

WATCH: Full speech Biden gave in Raleigh on Friday

Some of the interests on the ballot are women's reproductive rights. It's top of mind for Dan Crawford, who lives in Raleigh and has two daughters.

"I want them to live in a country where they don't have less rights than they have now when they were born," Crawford said.

He didn't catch last night's debate because he believed he didn't need to.

"You've got a convicted felon. Someone being held liable for sexual abuse. Someone who loss a business lawsuit. When it comes to looking into Joe Biden, that was like bringing a knife to a shootout," he said.

It was a diverse crowed of people from different backgrounds and ages. The Biden administration appealed to voters in the Bible Belt with the Deep River Singers who sang praise and worship songs.

Powell Berger, a lifelong democrat, told ABC11 with 130 days left until the election, she has concerns for the future of democracy in America.

"Many, many, many concerns. The one thing we know about Trump is he told us he will be a dictator from day one. he told us that," she said. " Biden held his own against a man that lied every time he opened his mouth."