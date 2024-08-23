Wake County to break ground on affordable housing units in Garner

Almost 200 units will be built on Creech Road in Garner.

Almost 200 units will be built on Creech Road in Garner.

Almost 200 units will be built on Creech Road in Garner.

Almost 200 units will be built on Creech Road in Garner.

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County is breaking ground on more affordable housing Friday morning.

176 units will be built at Tryon Station located on Creech Road in Garner. The groundbreaking begins at 9 a.m.

According to the county, the project was made possible thanks to investments from both the county and the town of Garner.

This is part of the $11 million affordable housing plan signed off by Wake County commissioners in April.

These seven projects are expected to benefit seniors and families in Raleigh, Cary, Garner, and Zebulon. 461 units are expected to be built.

"This creates places for working people in Wake County to live, it creates housing opportunities that the market has not been able to create on its own," Mark Perlman said.

He is the division director of equitable housing and community development with Wake County.

RELATED | Up to 500 affordable housing units coming to Raleigh this year