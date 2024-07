Fuquay-Varina stabbing sends man to hospital, condition unknown

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County Sheriff's Office is investigating a stabbing that sent one man to the hospital.

At 7:45 a.m., deputies responded to a stabbing on Forest Branch Road, in Fuquay-Varina.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to the hospital, but his condition has not been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call WCSO at 919-856-6911.