Water rescue underway at Neuse River in Wake County

Chopper 11 over Neuse River as water rescue underway

Chopper 11 over Neuse River as water rescue underway

Chopper 11 over Neuse River as water rescue underway

Chopper 11 over Neuse River as water rescue underway

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A water rescue is underway Tuesday at Neuse River.

Wake County Sheriff's Office, and Knightdale Police Department and Fire are at the scene.

ABC11 is working to learn the latest and the circumstances surrounding the incident.

This comes after a 32-year-old man drowned Sunday at Neuse River.