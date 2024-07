Water rescue underway for possible drowning victim at Neuse river

Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A search is underway for a swimmer at the Neuse River after witnesses said they saw a man go underwater and never resurface.

The Wake County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened at 5:30 p.m. near the Neuse River Greenway Trail and Loch Raven Parkway.

Water rescue crews are searching the area for the swimmer, authorities said.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.