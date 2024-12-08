24/7 LiveRaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
4 hospitalized after mobile home bursts into flames in Wake County

Sunday, December 8, 2024 12:11PM
ROLESVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Multiple people are hospitalized after a massive mobile home fire Saturday in Wake County.

This happened along the 4900 block of Rocky Knoll Lane in Rolesville.

Drone 11 flew over the scene as crews worked to put that fire, which severely damaged the front of the home.

Wake Forest Fire Department said crews rescued at least four people, all of whom were taken to the hospital.

No word yet on their condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

