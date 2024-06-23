3 rescued after boat sinks on Harris Lake, Wake County Sheriff's Office says

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three men were rescued from Harris Lake Sunday morning.

At 11:30 a.m., members of the Wake County Sheriff's Office Boat Team responded to a report of a sinking boat.

According to WCSO, when deputies arrived, they could locate the boat and rescue one passenger. An uninvolved boater helped the two other passengers.

EMS evaluated the three men on the scene.

The sheriff's office said the boat had a mechanical issue, and deputies could tow the boat out of the lake.

NC Wildlife, the Apex Fire Department, and the Holly Springs Fire Department assisted in the rescue.

