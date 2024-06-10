2 boaters rescued from Neuse River after overnight search

This comes after authorities recovered two bodies from Neuse River in recent weeks.

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two men were rescued from Neuse River Monday morning after an all-out search overnight.

They were reported missing after going canoeing Sunday night. ABC11 was told the boaters lost their canoe, and they did not have life vests.

Multiple agencies responded including state highway patrol, Johnston County Sheriff's Office and Smithfield Fire.

Fortunately, at about 3 a.m., they found the missing boaters.

Information about the boaters' conditions and any injuries has not been released.

In the past few weeks, authorities have recovered two bodies from Neuse River.

