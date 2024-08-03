North Carolina woman is TikTok famous for fresh yellow watermelons: 'Vine ripe ready'

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- If you've driven by New Bern Avenue near Wake Med you've probably seen traffic stopped. Even on a 100-degree day, people stopped to see the "Watermelon Lady."

Sanjuana Sanchez has been based out of Johnston County for almost 20 years. She and her husband have grown and hauled produce from far and wide.

"They're vine ripe ready that's what they are," she said.

Sanchez showed ABC11 how the produce is loaded fresh onto the trucks. Her most famous is yellow watermelon, which is unique in color and not too sweet - And it's making her TikTok famous.

A video from content creator Casino in Raleigh was viewed hundreds of thousands of times.

"She's been here for years working hard and she deserves it so why not give her that platform to help build and grow," Casino said.

ALSO SEE: Holly Springs family heads to Paris to cheer on son, a US Olympic diver: 'I'm so excited'

The explosion in business even made her stretch her season.

"We never do a season all the way up until October. Labor Day, that's our last day. This year it went all the way to mid-October and that's because we had to stop, we were forced to stop because of the weather," Sanchez said.

And the fame hasn't gone to her head- anyone can stop by and say hello and grab a summertime treat.

The produce goes fast, and they are normally open every day until 6 p.m. except on Mondays, they post real-time updates on their Facebook page on what produce they have available.