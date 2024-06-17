Home and backyard must-haves up to 50% off from Wayfair's anniversary sale

Wayfair's massive anniversary has returned. If you are looking to spruce up your home or backyard, now is the perfect time. In celebration of Wayfair's anniversary sale, you can save some big bucks on all your home and outdoor furniture. Right now bedroom furniture is up to 50% off, living furniture is up to 55% off, kitchen and dining furniture is up to 45% and outdoor furniture is up to 55% off. We've listed our favorite picks from the sale below. Whether you're a minimalist or love some colorful decor we have something for everybody in this list.

P.S. check back often, as we'll be updating with flash sale options daily.

Bedroom

43% off Wayfair Nora14'' Plush Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress with Cooling Cover $523.49

63% off Wayfair All Season Goose Down Comforter $109.99

50% off Wayfair Double-Sided Cooling Comforter for Night Sweats Hot Sleepers $51.99

46% off Wayfair Cooling Down Alternative Gel Fiber Pillows (Set of 2) $39.99

63% off Wayfair Milianna Nightstand with 4 Drawers & Outlet, LED Lights $82.99

Bathroom

24% off Wayfair Lundberg Memory Foam Bath Rug (Set of 2) $18.99

30% off Wayfair Striped Single Shower Curtain $24.26

18% off Wayfair Adhesive Shower Caddy (Set of 4) $39.99

28% off Wayfair Hovey 4 Piece Bathroom Accessory Set $35.99

Livingroom

66% off Wayfair Perdue Velvet Square Arm Convertible Sofa $312.99

19% off Wayfair Bryner TV Stand $133.99

25% off Wayfair Eoghan Lift Top Coffee Table with 2 Drawers $141.99

59% off Wayfair Sonam Velvet Round Storage Ottoman $163.99

38% off Wayfair Pamplona Modern Upholstered Barrel Chair and Ottoman $129.99

Kitchen & Dining Room

29% off Wayfair Round Dining Table Set $389.99

15% off Wayfair Bernadete Dining Table $235.99

Wayfair Hambrook Bar & Counter Stool (Set of 4) $189.99

43% off Wayfair Radley Dining Cabinet $209.99

Outdoor

16% off Wayfair Meredydd Outdoor Deep Seating Cushion Set $93.99

20% off Wayfair Zariah Wood Deck Tile $3.09

13% off Wayfair Hayler Wood Burning Outdoor Fire Pit Table with Lid $152.99

61% off Wayfair Lucidia Geometric Rug $169.99

Elgin Outdoor Patio Dining Set $309.99

