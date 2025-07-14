Durham business still closed after water damage from nearby creek: 'Worried about flooding'

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's been a week since Tropical Storm Chantal dropped more than 10 inches of rain in parts of the Triangle and nearly 9 in SW Durham.

And with more rain in the forecast, businesses like the Liberty Arts Foundry are nervous because they're still cleaning up after last week's storm.

"Just to know that we have equipment down here, you're working and trying to make a living here and constantly have to worry is it going to flood tonight," questioned Michael Waller, operations manager at the Liberty Arts Foundry.

Rain from Wednesday evening caused 18 inches of floodwater to rush inside the Liberty Arts Foundry. The Ellerbe Creek rose out of its banks and spilled over into Durham's Central Park, which sits next to the nonprofit creative space.

"It's where we teach classes, where we do workshops and third Friday events down here," he said. "It's actually where we made Major the Bull."

Waller walked ABC11 Eyewitness News through the damage.

"What we're losing is heavy equipment like a mixer, air compressor and this is a bronze casting furnace," said Waller. "You can see where the water came up to the top of this furnace and buried this whole component. This is a whole electrical circuit."

It's not been a week since flooding caused major problems across the Triangle. Sunday's heavy rain from Tropical Storm Chantal didn't cause The Foundry any problems, but it was heavy rain on Wednesday that flooded out the business. Water lines are still visible on some of the equipment. Once the water receded, water was everywhere.

"Debris everywhere, really for the most part," said Alexandra Clay, Events and Outreach Manager at the Foundry.

She said it's the second time this year that the nonprofit flooded out. They estimate the damage this time to total more than $25,000. The flooding has cancelled upcoming events including Third Fridays, which was slate for this week.

"It's frustrating to have to put events off or cancel them when we're not sure if we'll have equipment we rely on to use," she said.

They are now hoping the community can support them once a date is set.

"Anyone who is willing to volunteer would be super appreciated and helpful," said Clay.

The Liberty Arts Foundry expects to be closed for the next 60 days.

