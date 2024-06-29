What's next for Democrats post-debate? Experts weigh in

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- After the 2024 presidential debate sent voters into a frenzy, the race is heating up with some Republicans declaring President Joe Biden is "unfit for office," while some Democrats scrambled after his performance.

"When he first started out, I was like, oh, what's going on? What's happening?" Durham Mayor Leonardo Williams said.

The Bull City leader was one of the first to talk to Biden after the debate when he arrived at RDU in the overnight hours for a rally in the City of Oaks.

"He was pepped," Williams said. "I was like, the energy you have here on the tarmac tonight, next time take that to the debate stage because this is who we know."

Biden looked to rebound from the debate in Raleigh, telling voters on Friday he "knows how to do this job."

"I know I'm not a young man, to state the obvious," Biden said.

"I don't walk as easily as I used to. I don't speak as smoothly as I used to. I don't debate as well as I used to, but I know what I do know. I know how to tell the truth."

While some political experts say it will take a lot more from Biden to shake off the poor debate performance, "dropping out" isn't the answer.

"I think there are a number of people that are talked about as being leading contenders," political science expert David McLennan said. "Gavin Newsom, the governor of California, being one."

Newsom has dismissed talks about running for president, but according to experts, it would be nearly impossible for Democrats to replace Biden unless he chooses to step aside, which he indicated he had no plans of doing.

"The reality is, it'd be chaotic," McLennan said. "It's hard to know who would want to put their hat in the ring for the nomination because even after the convention, you're talking about three months to Election Day. So, it's a very compressed kind of schedule. It would definitely create some divisions within the Democratic Party."

It's going to be a busy next five months until Election Day, with Trump and Biden trying to win over the battleground state as the City of Raleigh prepares for its next visitor, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Monday.

"I think one of the real concerns for Democrats is that those leaning people who might lean Biden's way, just simply won't vote," McLennan said. "This is going to be a very close election."

