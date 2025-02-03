Beach rental owners question what North Carolina man did with their money

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- There are new details in an ITEAM Troubleshooter investigation into thousands of dollars missing for homeowners with North Carolina beach rentals.

These homeowners say they still don't have their money and now the owner of the property management company, John Kozak declared bankruptcy. Kozak, who lives in Holly Springs, is the owner of Stellar Beach Realty and Rentals on Ocean Isle. He has been at the center of an ABC11 Troubleshooter investigation in November.

ABC11 Troubleshooter Diane Wilson showed how more than a dozen homeowners said they're owed thousands from Stellar for rentals at their beach property, but they say Stellar never paid. Danielle Boukedes is one of those homeowners, "For the renters that actually stayed in my house in August and September we are owed about $31,000."

Monday, Kozak answered questions during a creditor hearing for his bankruptcy. Boukedes was there for the hearing.

"It was frustrating, we are just trying to get to the bottom of where's the money," Bruce and Kim Williams said the same thing as they say they are also owed thousands for rentals at their beach home. "We are very frustrated with how it went today. When someone owes you a lot of money, and especially when you're making a payment on a house and such, that's where it gets frustrating for us as owners."

During the hearing, Kozak was questioned on his financials as he owns several properties and businesses besides Stellar Beach Realty and Rentals. He was also questioned on Stellar Beach Realty and Rentals, and what happened to the homeowner's rental money from the prime summer bookings. Kozak answered, "That has yet to be determined. I don't have a clear answer where every dollar went but it went back into business expenses is all I can say at this point in time."

During the hearing, Kozak also apologized saying, "I'm willing to do something, so I'm not trying to run away from whatever debts, that's not what I'm doing. I had to do this because it's a process."

After the hearing, Wilson tried to hear from Kozak. He didn't comment; he just ran from our camera. As for the property owners who trusted Kozak's company to manage their property, they're hoping the bankruptcy hearing will eventually provide some relief for them. Bruce Williams adds, "Any money back would be wonderful, and we don't know what that looks like right now."

There were no decisions made during Monday's hearing. ABC11 will continue to follow this case to see if these homeowners will see any money they say they are owed.