Durham street near DPAC renamed to honor former longest serving mayor William Bell

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Vivian Street in Downtown Durham is now officially William V. Bill Bell Way. It's a name that honors the contribution of former long-time mayor William V. "Bill" Bell.

The former mayor is the longest serving in the city's history with 16 years in office. Friday, he was celebrated for the work he's done to shape Durham during a street dedication ceremony in his honor.

"When you honor me, you really honor yourself because without your support I would not be here," said Bell in front of family, friends, and supporters who all gathered at the Durham Performing Arts Center.

Bell was first elected in 2001. His tenure continued through 2017. His wife, Judith Bell was with him with each step.

"I'm proud,"' she said. "When I was saying you're going to have a street named after you. He said oh no, oh no, no, no."

But it was a unanimous "Yes", by the Durham City Council last month and on Friday the street sign was unveiled.

Vivian Street connects Blackwell Street and S. Mangum Street. It is also directly in front of the Durham Performing Arts Center (DPAC).

"There's no question in my mind he loves Durham and I think it's wonderful that this street is named in front of DPAC. It took a lot of energy making this happen."

"He's worked very hard for Durham. Durham is his life," Mrs. Bell said.

During his 16-year tenure, Bell is credited with revitalizing neighborhoods and bringing new life to Downtown Durham including notable projects like the Tobacco Road Campus and DPAC.

We are in DPAC. He led this," said Durham Mayor Leonardo Williams. "The Durham Bull's Park. He led this. The revitalization of Downtown. He led that. So, I have a lot to look back at and see how I can move the city to the next phase. So, Bill Bell is my textbook that I'm always studying," he continued.

Bell has also inspired the next generation of leaders

"Mayor Bell didn't just lead. He inspired all of us to dream bigger. It's more than a tribute to his contribution. It's a reminder of the path he's paved for us And a call for us to continue to build a stronger more inclusive Durham just as he has envisioned," said North Carolina State Representative Zack Hawkins.

Mayor Bell was the last person to speak during his street dedication ceremony leaving us with the reminder that every decision he's made always been about the people of the Bull City

"I am fortunate by the grace of God that I am a part of what's happening in this community, and it doesn't happen by yourself," William Bell said.