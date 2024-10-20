NC musician Ben Folds, among others will perform at Helene relief concert in Wilmington

'From Wilmington, With Love' is set for Tuesday, October 29.

Ben Folds, among others to perform at Helene relief concert

Ben Folds, among others to perform at Helene relief concert 'From Wilmington, With Love' is set for Tuesday, October 29.

Ben Folds, among others to perform at Helene relief concert 'From Wilmington, With Love' is set for Tuesday, October 29.

Ben Folds, among others to perform at Helene relief concert 'From Wilmington, With Love' is set for Tuesday, October 29.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Ben Folds, alongside other musicians from western North Carolina, will perform at a Hurricane Helene relief concert in Wilmington.

'From Wilmington, With Love' is set for Tuesday, October 29 at the Greenfield Lake Amphitheater. Other featured musicians include Jim Lauderdale, Moonshine State, Caleb Caudle & the Sweet Critters, and Josh Goforth.

Tickets are on sale now. According to the City of Wilmington's website, 100% of the proceeds will go toward local charities assisting with emergency food, housing, and home repairs.

The concert will be hosted by the city, with support from Live Nation, Wilmington Arts Council and the NC Music Office.

RELATED | Asheville police detective, others work to return photos lost during Helene to owners