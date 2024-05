Police presence in neighborhood to investigate reported Wilson shooting; injuries unknown

It is unknown if there are any injuries.

WILSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wilson police block off a road as they investigate a reported shooting Friday morning.

It happened just before 2 a.m. on Stantonsburg Road Southeast.

Officers can be seen focusing their investigation on a car in the driveway of a home.

ABC11 is working to learn if there were any injuries.