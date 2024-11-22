Carolina Mudcats announce name change for pending move to Wilson in 2026

WILSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Carolina Mudcats will soon become the Wilson Warbirds.

The Milwaukee Brewers Class A affiliate announced the new name and logos Friday at a party held at the Wilson Industrial Air Center.

The Carolina Mudcats, which relocated from Georgia to Zebulon in 1991, will play one more season. After the 2025 season, the Mudcats will move to Wilson and change names.

"Today represents the next major step in bringing professional baseball back to Wilson," Milwaukee Brewers President of Business Operations Rick Schlesinger said. "We are grateful to all of those who have committed to bringing the Warbirds to life, and to developing this beautiful new downtown stadium and associated private development including a new hotel, multifamily project and nearby retail. We have enjoyed becoming part of the fabric of Wilson and look forward to even more excitement as we fly toward 2026."

The Wilson Warbirds will play at Wilson Stadium -- a $64 million stadium being built at the corner of Goldsboro Street and Hines Street.

Warbirds is a reference to vintage military aircraft that continue to fly long after their service days. The team said it picked the name as a "patriotic tribute to American history and military might."