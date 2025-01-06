Man arrested after allegedly breaking into NCSU dorm, starting a fire: 'Can't believe it happened'

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An NC State University (NCSU) sophomore started off the new school week with a frightening ordeal at her dorm.

"It's almost like I can't believe it happened," she said.

Ledbetter says around 1:30 in the morning, the fire alarm started going off at Chowan Hall. She and her roommate quickly jumped out of bed and went outside and in their rush, they ran out without locking the door.

Not too long after, NC State campus police started walking through the area and turning off the alarms.

That is when Ledbetter says a neighbor noticed a man running inside her dorm.

"I guess he was trying to hide and he went in our room," she said.

The neighbor reported it to campus officers. Ledbetter says as police were approaching the door, 33-year-old Zachary Watkins allegedly threw out a fire extinguisher from inside the unit and started running out of the building.

NC State University says there was a short chase and the suspect became combative.

Watkins was arrested and is facing nine charges.

NC State Police say in addition to breaking into the dorm, Watkin assaulted four campus police officers and started a fire at the complex.

The officer received minor injuries.

Ledbetter says she's incredibly thankful her neighbor was vigilant.

She said, "I'm feeling fine. I'm just glad everyone's okay. I know it could have been worse."

Watkins has a scheduled court date next week.

