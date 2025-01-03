Woman killed in Moore County shooting, deputies say

WEST END, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman is dead after deputies said she was shot in the West End area of Moore County.

According to Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields, deputies responded to calls about an accidental shooting in the 300 block of Longleaf Drive in the Seven Lakes West Subdivision at 1:50 p.m.

When authorities arrived they found a woman with a gunshot wound. EMS worked to save her but she died at the scene.

The woman's identity has not been released.

Deputies said they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

