Woman shot on balcony at Garner apartment complex

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman was shot in Garner while sitting outside an apartment on Tuesday night.

She was expected to be OK, but police are still searching for the people who fired those shots.

It happened about 9 p.m. at the Avery Square apartments on Avery Street, where an active police presence remained late into the evening.

Garner Police said they think that the shooter fired between five and seven rounds.

The 23-year-old woman was shot in the arm while she was sitting on a chair on a balcony.

She was rushed to WakeMed. Though she sustained what were described as a non-life-threatening injury, her condition was not immediately known.

ABC11 has learned that the shooting suspect jumped into a burgundy Honda Accord. The suspect and a driver fled on Avery Street toward Powell Drive.

Though Garner Police is the lead agency, the Wake County Sheriff brought a K-9 to search the area.

Police advised people who live near Avery Square to keep an eye out and give them a call if they see anything suspicious.

Investigators are still working to piece together a motive. GPD said it did not believe the victim was the target of the shooter but said it also did not think this was a random act.

