Woman taken to the hospital with serious injuries following Fayetteville crash

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition after a crash Saturday evening in Fayetteville.
Emergency officials received calls about a crash on River Road near Beard Road. When officials arrived they found a Dodge Challenger in the middle of the road.
Authorities said the driver was ejected from the vehicle after the car hit a ditch and flipped several times.
The driver was taken to Cape Fear Valley Hospital with what troopers described as life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
