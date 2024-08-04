Woman taken to the hospital with serious injuries following Fayetteville crash

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition after a crash Saturday evening in Fayetteville.

Emergency officials received calls about a crash on River Road near Beard Road. When officials arrived they found a Dodge Challenger in the middle of the road.

Authorities said the driver was ejected from the vehicle after the car hit a ditch and flipped several times.

The driver was taken to Cape Fear Valley Hospital with what troopers described as life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

