WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Woman taken to the hospital with serious injuries following Fayetteville crash

WTVD logo
Sunday, August 4, 2024 4:00AM
Woman taken to hospital in serious condition after Fayetteville crash
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition after a crash Saturday evening in Fayetteville.

Emergency officials received calls about a crash on River Road near Beard Road. When officials arrived they found a Dodge Challenger in the middle of the road.

Authorities said the driver was ejected from the vehicle after the car hit a ditch and flipped several times.

The driver was taken to Cape Fear Valley Hospital with what troopers described as life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

ALSO SEE: Vehicle crashes into vape shop in Cary

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW