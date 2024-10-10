Women's motorcycle club raising breast cancer awareness through annual ride Sunday

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The oldest women's motorcycle club in Fayetteville is holding its 10th annual ride raising money for breast cancer this Sunday. It's happening in conjunction with Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The Special Delivery Motorcycle & Social Club is known for many things but chief among them is its spectacular annual breast cancer awareness motorcycle ride -- and the members' signature tutus that they bust out every October for the event.

"We want a way of getting people's attention," said Marcella Wiley, the executive officer of the club. "So what better way of getting someone's attention than having a bunch of ladies in tutus ride a motorcycle through Fayetteville?"

The club started 20 years ago as a group of moms looking for friends and sisterhood. Since then, the group has grown into a Fayetteville institution. It began advocating for breast cancer patients a decade ago as the disease affected members.

"My mom passed from breast cancer, so I love that we do it every year," said Felicia Wiggins.

"I have a sister that is a survivor, thank God. So, yes, I definitely know the struggle," said Kimberly Gunn, a prospect for the club.

"I have two aunts that have been, that are survivors of breast cancer and other types of cancer as well. So I really, really I think this ride is really important for the community to get the awareness out there and for women and men to understand that it is something that we really need to pay attention to," said LaTonya Turpin, also a prospect for the club.

"We're trying to get people to get yourselves checked, you know, on a routine basis," Wiley said.

The club said donations raised through the ride will go to a woman in the Fayetteville area who is grappling with breast cancer.

"For anybody that really rides, it's not just that's something to do," Gunn said. "It's a stress reliever. It's a way of life. It's just something to help you keep your best. Wellness and mental health. And so why not do it with some sisters that you can bond with it and share a common interest and just love to love one another and give back to the community."

The Special Delivery Motorcycle & Social Club is encouraging anyone interested to come to the kickoff party for the motorcycle ride on Sunday. The party starts at noon at Fort Bragg Harley Davidson; the club will set out on the ride through Cumberland County at 1 p.m.