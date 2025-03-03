Work on relocation of Red Hat Amphitheater to get underway next month

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Some downtown businesses in Raleigh are breathing a sigh of relief now that the Red Hat Amphitheater is officially here to stay in downtown Raleigh.

"Feeling optimistic about the next few years," Element Gastropub co-owner Lelia Kidd said.

In October, Raleigh City leaders gave the relocation of the amphitheater one block south a green light once and for all.

A post by Raleigh Downtown is sparking renewed excitement among some residents despite the partial closure of South Street.

"I personally don't have any concerns," Mackensie Pless said.

Starting next month, one block of South Street between Dawson and McDowell will be permanently closed to pedestrians and vehicles as the work begins to move the Red Hat and make room for the expansion of the Raleigh Convention Center.

"I feel like it's a really important part of revitalizing this community, and so I'm happy for it to stay, even if there's more noise," Pless said.