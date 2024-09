Pedestrian hit, killed in Zebulon on Old Bunn Road

ZEBULON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A pedestrian was hit and killed in Zebulon Friday morning.

It happened around 5 a.m. at Old Bunn Road.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, a pedestrian walked into the middle of an unlit road. That's when a vehicle struck them.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

No charges have been filed.

The identity of the victim has not been released yet.