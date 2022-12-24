Thousands without power in below freezing temps in Triangle; Duke Energy confirms rolling blackouts

With temperatures expected to be below freezing Saturday, also Christmas Eve, thousands of Duke Energy customers are without electricity across the Triangle-area and the Carolinas.

If you had power Friday night and don't have it yet Saturday, Duke Energy says it's conducting some temporary power outages, also known as rolling blackouts. According to Duke Energy, these emergency outages are necessary to protect the energy grid against longer, more widespread outages.

The company provided this statement about the rolling blackouts: "These outages are temporary and rotated among customers and will continue until additional electricity is available and normal operation of the power grid resumes. We understand how difficult an outage can be during extreme temperatures, especially during a holiday. Duke Energy deeply appreciates our customers' patience and understanding as we work through this extreme weather event and we're doing everything possible to keep the power on for as many people as possible until conditions improve."

As of Saturday morning, Wake County, nearly 20,000 customers are without power and more than 25,000 in Durham County are without power.

White flag shelters, which are heated indoor areas accepting anyone these extremely cold temperatures in various locations throughout Raleigh. They are asking for volunteers in order to keep the shelters open for longer periods of time.

Volunteers needed to keep shelters open, extend hours during brutal cold spell in Wake County

