One of 2 Powerball tickets worth $50,000 bought in Morrisville

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- Two Powerball players in North Carolina are having a very merry Christmas after winning $50,000 in Saturday's drawing.

According to the North Carolina Education Lottery (NCEL), the lucky tickets were sold at a grocery store in Morrisville and a convenience store in Moyock.

Both matched four white balls and the red Powerball. The winners have 180 days from the drawing to claim the prize.

"What a gift it would be to have the Powerball jackpot delivered to a home in North Carolina," said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. "We wish everyone joy and luck this holiday season."

The Powerball jackpot is currently at $638 million with an estimated cash value of $321.1 million, after no one matched all the numbers in Saturday's drawing.

The last Christmas Day Powerball jackpot win occurred 10 years ago on Dec. 25, 2013, when a ticket sold in Missouri won $71.5 million. Three Powerball jackpots have been won on Christmas Day.

Related: Powerball tickets worth $1 million and 50K sold in North Carolina; Jackpot climbs to $572M