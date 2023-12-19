Powerball tickets worth $1 million and 50K sold in North Carolina; Jackpot climbs to $572M

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- The holiday season just got a little merrier for some North Carolina Education Lottery (NCEL) players.

In the Powerball drawing on Monday night two winning tickets were sold in the Tar Heel state.

A ticket sold in Jackson County is worth $1 million and one sold in Charlotte is worth $50,000, the NCEL says.

The million-dollar winner bought the $2 ticket at the Ingles Markets on U.S. 64 East in Cashiers. The ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls to win $1 million.

The $50K winner purchased their lucky $2 ticket at the Stop & Go on South Tryon Street. Their numbers matched four of the white balls and the red Powerball.

The winners have 180 days from the drawing to claim the prize.

With no jackpot winner, Wednesday, December 20 Powerball drawing offers a $572 million jackpot, or $286.7 million if the winner takes the lump sum.