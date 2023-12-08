'Best Christmas' coming after Raleigh man wins $1M scratch-off prize

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The holidays just got a lot sweeter for a Raleigh family after a man won a $1 million prize on a lottery scratch-off ticket.

"I'm definitely going to make sure my family is going to have the best Christmas," Bobby Wilder said.

They say no risk, no reward, and Wilder wasn't afraid to plunk down $50 on the new $10 Million Spectacular scratch-off, which just came out earlier this week.

"I called my mom crying and told her, 'I just won a million dollars,'" he recalled.

He bought his lucky ticket on Thursday from Fast Pik Food Mart on Garner Road in Raleigh.

Wilder picked up his prize Thursday at lottery headquarters. He chose to receive the money as a lump sum of $600,000 and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $427,514.

He said in addition to making it a great Christmas for his family, he will save some of the money "for a rainy day."

The $10 Million Spectacular game debuted this month with five top prizes of $10 million, 20 prizes of $1 million, and 20 prizes of $100,000. All five $10 million prizes, 19 $1 million prizes and all 20 $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.