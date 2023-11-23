One person in Harnett County has a million things to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.

NC couple to use Powerball win for 50th wedding anniversary trip

LILLINGTON, N.C. -- The man who bagged a Powerball win the day before Thanksgiving in Harnett County is still counting his blessings.

Edward Davis Jr, of Lillington, cashed in his ticket worth $1 million on Monday, November 27.

Davis told lottery officials he and his wife will be taking a trip to celebrate 50 years of marriage.

"We haven't decided where we will go yet, but we will definitely go somewhere," he said.

And, that's not all. Davis plans to buy himself a brand new tractor.

He can afford the trip and tractor after taking home $712,501 once required taxes were deducted.

He bought his $2 Powerball ticket at the Fast Mart on South Main Street in Lillington.

This was the third $1 million winning ticket sold in North Carolina in November.

SEE ALSO | NC man says 4 daughters will help him spend his $100K scratch-off win

Raleigh man taking mom on cruise after $200,000 2nd chance lottery win

Durham dad can help daughter buy home with $2 million scratch-off win