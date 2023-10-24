Neil Becker of Durham bought his lucky $20 scratch-off ticket at Triangle Mini Mart & Tobacco on Hillsborough Road in Durham.

Durham dad can help daughter buy home with $2 million scratch-off win

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Durham man won $2 million on a scratch-off ticket and his daughter is a winner, too.

That's because Neil Becker said he plans to help his daughter in a big way.

"This means she will have enough money to buy a house now," Becker said.

Becker bought a $20 $100 Million Mega Cash ticket on Friday morning from Triangle Mini Mart & Tobacco on Hillsborough Road in Durham.

"I looked at the owner of the store and said, 'I just won $2 million,'" he recalled.

Becker said he previously won $1,000 playing the same game but never thought he would win this much.

"I still can't believe it," he said. "It's pretty astounding."

Becker collected his prize on Friday at lottery headquarters. He could have taken it as an annuity of $100,000 for 20 years but instead chose a lump sum of $1.2 million.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $855,006.

Becker said that in addition to helping his daughter, he will also buy his best friend a new car.

