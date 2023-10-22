Powerball ticket sold in North Carolina is sole winner of a $1 million; Jackpot rolls to $85M

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Check your tickets!
No one won the whole Powerball jackpot from the latest drawing but someone in North Carolina is a millionaire.
According to the North Carolina Education Lottery (NCEL), one ticket purchased for Saturday's Powerball drawing matched all five white balls to win a $1 million prize.
The $2 ticket was purchased at the Food Mart on The Plaza in Charlotte, NCEL officials said in a news release.
And get this, the ticket was the only $1 million winner and the largest nationally in the drawing.
The odds of matching numbers on all five white balls are 1 in 11.6 million.
The winner has 180 days to claim the big win.
Since no one won Saturday's jackpot, the new jackpot for Monday's drawing will climb to $85 million as an annuity or $36.9 million cash.
Check Out Other NC Lottery Winners' Stories
Woman wins first million dollars from new $10 NC lottery scratch-off game
Man from Middlesex wins $2 million in Powerball drawing