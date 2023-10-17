Orange County farmer wins big from scratch-off ticket on Friday the 13th

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- While some people may tread lightly on Friday the 13th one Orange County farmer decided to try her luck and hit it big with a scratch-off ticket from the NC Education Lottery.

Christy Merritt of Efland got quite the treat when she won $100,000 last Friday.

She bought her ticket from Efland Supermarket on U.S. 70.

Merritt said she wants to do something nice for her grandchildren with her latest win.

"I have four already with another on the way so maybe I will take them on a nice trip," she said. "Maybe to the beach."

In addition to a trip with her grandkids, she plans to pay some bills and put money away for retirement.

She has also won $250,000 off another scratch-off ticket.