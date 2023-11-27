NC man says 4 daughters will help him spend his $100K scratch-off win: 'Mouth dropped wide open'

WILLOW SPRING, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Wake County dad stopped for a Gatorade and left with a $100,000 prize

Rodney Harrington told North Carolina Education Lottery officials that he stopped at a store to buy a drink and decided to purchase a scratch-off ticket during checkout.

"I initially only went in the store to get a Gatorade," Harrington said.

He said he was shocked after realizing his scratch-off was worth $100,000.

"My mouth just dropped wide open," he said.

Harrington bought his $20 200X The Cash ticket from Cool Mart on Penny Road in Raleigh

He said the first thing he did was call his brother to tell him what happened. Harrington took home $71,259 after required state and federal taxes were deducted.

"I've got four daughters so I'm sure they will have some ideas about how I should spend it," Harrington said.