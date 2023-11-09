Raleigh man taking mom on cruise after $200,000 2nd chance lottery win

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh man who planned to take his mother on a cruise can do it in style after a $200,000 lottery win.

"I was already planning to take her, but now she can have even more fun on the cruise," Michael Harrington said.

Harrington won a second-chance drawing on Wednesday in the fifth and final Carolina Jackpot Second Chance drawing. His entry was picked from more than 4.1 million entries.

"I had to read the email three times before I realized it," Harrington said.

He collected his prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters and after required state and federal tax withholdings took home $142,500.

"I'm in disbelief still," Harrington said. "But I'm excited."

Harrington said he would also use some of the winnings to pay bills.

Players got a second chance with their Carolina Jackpot tickets by scanning the tickets into their lottery accounts where they were automatically entered into the next drawing. The first four drawings featured a rolling jackpot and the fifth drawing featured a top prize of $200,000.