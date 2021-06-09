lottery

Harnett County man 'forgot about' winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Coats man went almost three weeks without realizing his Powerball ticket won him $1 million.

"Honestly, I put it in my wallet and forgot about it," Fredderick Russell Carroll said. "I've been all over the place and I had a million dollars in my pocket. We've been working around the ponds and everything and I didn't know!"

Carroll purchased his winning Quick Pick ticket from Shri Sharda Petroleum on East Stewart Street.

"I was hoping, like everybody, to win something," Carroll said. "Me and my son were together and we decided just to give it a shot and buy one."

The $2 ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls in the drawing on May 19, at odds of 1 in 11.6 million.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, Carroll will share $707,501 with his wife, Princess, and his son.

"I want to pay my bills off and I'm going to get my wife in to see some doctors," Carroll said. "That's my main priority."

