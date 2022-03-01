Family of pregnant woman killed at Wilson music venue hopes for justice after arrest made

WILSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- The family of a pregnant woman shot and killed during a Christmas party at a nightclub in Wilson is hoping for justice after a suspect was arrested in her death.
The Wilson County Sheriff's Office said that Success Angelo Chandler Jr., 26, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Precious Bernetta Dyer.
Dyer, 29, was four months pregnant when she was shot and killed at Evolution Music Hall on Dec. 26
The sheriff's office said Dyer was an innocent bystander who got caught up in a fight that broke out outside the club.
On Monday, Dyer's family told ABC11 that though they are grateful for the arrest, nothing can bring her back.
"I feel like my wife is at peace, which makes me at peace," said Dyer's father, Dwight Locus. "I would like to know the motive of the incident that winded up being a tragedy. I would like to know the motive of it. That has not been revealed, I know that they got a person, obviously, the evidence all meet up to him, and I'm happy about that. But I would like for him still to come clean on what was his reason."
Chandler is also charged with the murder of an unborn child.
The sheriff's office said investigators were able to link Chandler as a suspect by forensic examination and other techniques and began looking for the Wilson resident in areas of Nash and Edgecombe counties.
Chandler turned himself in to the Wilson County Sheriff's Office around noon and was taken into custody without incident.
He is being held in the Wilson County Detention Center under no bond.
"With all cases, the Wilson County Sheriff's Office shall continue to follow all leads, work with our local, state and federal agencies and pursue the latest forensic technology in bringing violent suspect(s) to justice," Wilson County Sheriff Calvin Woodard sad. "Justice, however, does not stop with an arrest. It is disheartening to imagine the emotional trauma Precious Dyer's family must endure not only losing a daughter but their first grandchild."
Dyer worked at Smithfield Foods packing plant in Wilson and served seven years in the Navy. She was planning to get married soon.
Now,. her family hopes justice will be done -- a small measure of comfort.
"God forgive him. I mean as long as justice and the law do their part, I'm (going to) do my part," Locus said. "I mean, I don't wish bad on anyone. He did take a life from us that was everything, but people pass every day -- probably not that way, so I'm glad that they did catch him. And I want him to pay for what he committed.".
