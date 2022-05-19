Politics

Trump to hold July rally in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Republicans are getting a bump in battleground North Carolina as former President Donald Trump is holding an event in North Carolina this summer.

Trump will appear at a rally in Greensboro on July 15.

Tickets for the event went on sale Thursday.

They start at $9 and go as high as $3,995.

Trump's last appeared in North Carolina at a rally last month in Johnston County as he boosted Republican U.S. Senate candidate Ted Budd, who went on to victory in Tuesday's primary defeating former Gov. Pat McCrory and former Congressman Mark Walker.

The former president's son Donald Trump Jr. and others are expected to appear.
