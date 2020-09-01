President Donald Trump visiting Kenosha today after protests, violence in wake of Jacob Blake shooting

KENOSHA, Wisconsin -- President Donald Trump is set to visit Kenosha Tuesday, more than a week after the police shooting of Jacob Blake, which ignited days of protest and violence.
President Trump's visit comes despite Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers and Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian, both Democrats, asking him to reconsider his visit.
"I felt the timing was wrong. We always have room for presidents to visit, candidates to come and visit. It's the process that we have and it's something that we appreciate and have people do but the timing on this we felt was not good," Mayor Antaramian said.
But Kenosha County Board supervisors also wrote to Trump, urging him not to cancel.
"It could also increase enthusiasm and it could increase love and respect for our country and that's why I'm going," President Trump said at a news conference Monday.
During the president's time in Kenosha, he is expected to meet with law enforcement officials and to see first-hand the damage caused by days of violence.
While some are welcoming the president's visit, Jacob Blake's family is asking people not to protest, but to ignore the president's visit altogether.
"We are going to get justice for little Jake," said Justin Blake, Jacob's uncle. "There's other underlying issues of injustice in this community and we want to put that on the table."
The family of Jacob Blake plans to hold an event at the scene of the shooting Tuesday morning to talk about the importance of voting and filling out the census.
The president's visit also comes after three people were shot, two of them fatally, on Tuesday, Aug. 25, during that night's protest. Kyle Rittenouse, 17, was taken into custody in Illinois the next day and is charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.
"We're looking at it very, very carefully," Trump said when asked Saturday about Rittenhouse, the white 17-year-old who has been charged with fatally shooting two protesters and wounding a third Tuesday after he traveled to Kenosha, apparently to defend the city from protesters.
Attorneys representing Rittenhouse, who was seen walking with an assault-style rifle, have said he acted in self-defense.
The tension began Aug. 23 after a video showed a Kenosha police officer shooting Blake, a Black man, in the back while responding to a call about a domestic dispute. All last week, Black Lives Matter protesters held events to call for changes to policing, and Gov. Evers called a special session of the legislature for Monday to take up a host of police reform measures. But Republicans, who control the legislature, don't plan to take immediate action.
