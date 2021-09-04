localish

Pretty Cool Ice Cream is supporting a CPS literacy program one pop at a time!

By Yukare Nakayama
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago ice cream shop supports literacy program one pop at a time

CHICAGO, Il -- The Pretty Cool Ice Cream shop, 2353 N. California Ave,. is collaborating with Chicago author Dave Scheidt to help a CPS literacy program called SitStayRead by created an ice cream flavor for Scheidt's children's book.

The children's book "Mayor Good Boy" is about a dog that becomes a mayor in a town called Greenwood.

"Every month we make a different community support pop and we run it for the entire month. We donate $1 for a pop to a local organization who is lifting our community in their own way," said Dana Cree, owner of Pretty Cool Ice Cream.

This month's flavor is "Mayor Good Boy Pop," which was inspired by the main character's favorite food, cheese. It is a peanut butter flavor with cheese cracker coating.

The fundraising will go towards SitStayRead, a non-profit that provides free literary programs to Chicago Public Schools. Volunteers and certified dogs help kindergartners through third grade classrooms advance in reading in a non-judgmental environment.

"I think that it's important to encourage kids to do nice things and it's not hard to do nice things for people in your community," said author Dave Scheidt.

His book "Mayor Good Boy" can be found in a bookstore near you.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
logan squarechicagocpslocalishwlsice cream
LOCALISH
Chicago ice cream shop supports literacy program one pop at a time
'Evil Cooks' serves up tacos with tentacles
Why foraging for wild foods is your birthright
Fajitas & French toast? Crazy combo spells big business
TOP STORIES
Officials search Falls Lake after man reportedly drowns
SC lawyer shot in the head 3 months after wife and son were killed
Navy identifies 5 sailors killed in helicopter crash off San Diego
Federal unemployment benefits expire in NC
More than 700,000 people still in the dark in Louisiana
Homeland Security, FBI warn terrorists could exploit 9/11 anniversary
Show More
Lyft, Uber to cover fees for drivers sued under Texas abortion law
Florida teen who was hospitalized with COVID wants to get vaccinated
Little Warmer, Sun & Clouds Today
CT trooper swept away in Ida floodwaters died of blunt trauma
Volunteers collect donations for Afghan refugees coming to Triangle
More TOP STORIES News