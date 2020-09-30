Interactive prisms create walkable kaleidoscope in downtown Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new participatory art installation created by 25 pivoting prisms is ready for exploration in the Cool Spring Downtown District.Prismatica is a collection of six-foot-tall prisms that create a giant kaleidoscope.The prisms come alive at night when the interior projectors are illuminated.As you walk along Hay Street during the month of October, you can manipulate the prisms to create colorful reflections.As the prisms rotate, a soundtrack of bell sounds will play."After having suffered through dark times over the past six months, we all could use some light, playful spaces that bring our community together safely to savor the arts and connect with our vibrant downtown areas in new, meaningful ways," said CSDD Chief Executive Officer Bianca Shoneman.Prismatica has toured the world since debuting in 2014 in Montreal.The Fayetteville Public Works Commission is a key sponsor."Prismatica is a unique public art exhibit that will light up our downtown and engage our community," said PWC General Manager David Trego. "PWC is proud to help reenergize Fayetteville in such a powerful way."