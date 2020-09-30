Community & Events

Interactive prisms create walkable kaleidoscope in downtown Fayetteville

By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new participatory art installation created by 25 pivoting prisms is ready for exploration in the Cool Spring Downtown District.

Prismatica is a collection of six-foot-tall prisms that create a giant kaleidoscope.

The prisms come alive at night when the interior projectors are illuminated.

As you walk along Hay Street during the month of October, you can manipulate the prisms to create colorful reflections.

As the prisms rotate, a soundtrack of bell sounds will play.

"After having suffered through dark times over the past six months, we all could use some light, playful spaces that bring our community together safely to savor the arts and connect with our vibrant downtown areas in new, meaningful ways," said CSDD Chief Executive Officer Bianca Shoneman.

Prismatica has toured the world since debuting in 2014 in Montreal.

The Fayetteville Public Works Commission is a key sponsor.

"Prismatica is a unique public art exhibit that will light up our downtown and engage our community," said PWC General Manager David Trego. "PWC is proud to help reenergize Fayetteville in such a powerful way."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfayettevilleartfayetteville
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WCPSS votes to keep high school virtual through rest of semester
Trump, Biden debate at time of mounting crises: WATCH LIVE
WEATHER: Heavy rain, strong winds possible tonight
App State sophomore dies from COVID-19 complications, officials say
2 in custody after Fayetteville police chase stemming from Walmart shooting
Duke study: Early COVID-19 cases spread worse than initially thought
Cumberland County census officials urge public to get counted
Show More
LATEST: 'Technical issues' cause low COVID-19 case, test reporting
Durham holds farewell parade for retiring city manager
Young poll workers step up in Wake Co. but some counties need more
Disney announces 28,000 layoffs amid coronavirus pandemic
Hometown Voices: Topics important to Rocky Mount voters
More TOP STORIES News