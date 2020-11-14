RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A group of more than 100 pro-Trump supporters lined in front of the North Carolina State Capitol building as a significantly larger demonstration was underway in Washington, D.C.
The group gathered in downtown Raleigh just a day after President Donald Trump was declared the apparent winner of battleground North Carolina. Supporters of Trump spent the afternoon waving "Trump 2020", "Thin Blue Line" and "Gadsden" flags.
Video from Chopper11 showed, on the opposite side of the street, counter-protesters waving "Black Lives Matter" and Biden/Harris 2020" flags.
RELATED: Pro-Trump protesters gather in DC for day of demonstrations
Despite Trump's win over North Carolina, president-elect Joe Biden continues to move forward with transition plans after his unofficial election win was announced last Saturday.
Trump supporters gathered in Washington D.C. near the White House to protest the election results and assert the vote was stolen, despite election officials saying it was the most secure in U.S. history.
During the protest, Trump made an appearance via a slow motorcade drive-by.
Pro-Trump group marches in front of NC State Capitol as DC demonstration underway
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News