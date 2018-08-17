Programming Alert: Panthers preseason coverage to change evening lineup

Due to ABC11's preseason coverage of the Carolina Panthers NFL football game starting at 7:30pm on Friday, August 17th, 2018, the episode of Wheel of Fortune will instead air on the WTVD Live Well network. You can find Live Well on channel 11.2 over the air, on Spectrum Cable channel 1240, or check your local listings from your provider for additional viewing. Episodes of What Would You Do? and 20/20 on ABC will be pre-empted and the WE Day special will air at 1:07am on ABC11 after Nightline. The Carolina Panthers post-game special from ABC11 is scheduled to air at 10:30pm followed by ABC11 Eyewitness News at 11pm.